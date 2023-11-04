The singer seemed to ignore criticism against the owner of the restaurant

Taylor Swift likely to draw criticism over visit to NYC restaurant

Taylor Swift dined at famed restaurateur Keith McNally's tavern in New York City, according to the local media.

PageSix reported that the singer was photographed arriving at Minetta Tavern in New York City Friday night to meet up with pal Phoebe Bridgers for dinner.

A post on McNally’s Instagram gushed early Saturday that Swift “really liked” her oysters and gave a play-by-play of her visit to the French restaurant.



“She was here until around 12:15,” the post, which featured pictures of the Grammy winner posing with his chef and entering his establishment, read. “They did not want desserts.”

The singer is expected to draw criticism for having dinner at the restaurant as the British-born restaurateur recently received backlash for his social media post about Isreal and Hamas.



