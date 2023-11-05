 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Mason Hughes

Why did Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign mega-concert hits snag?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign multi stadium listening event was canceled again for reportedly these reasons

Mason Hughes

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Why did Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign mega-concert hits snag?
Why did Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign mega-concert hits snag?

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign much-touted concert and joint album rollout, slated to happen on Nov 3, was again delayed.

The pair did not disclose any cause of cancellation. However, a variety of reasons could be at play which may influenced the decision.

Given the sensitivities around the Chicago rapper and his past wild antics, any public concert featuring him would require weeks of coordination and planning with local authorities.

Not to mention, the costly insurance policies and mass messaging with the fans were also required, according to Billboard.

Notably, the Or Nah rapstar announced the date of the stadium nearly two weeks ago.

Besides the urgency of the event, another key problem was added to the mix.

Mostly, high-end stadiums in the States are not vacant due to football sessions professional and college at this time of year.

The international stadiums have already been ruled out due to the soccer season.

Interestingly, the 41-year-old also sponged down traces of his post where he teased the multi-stadium listening event on Nov 3 from his account.

