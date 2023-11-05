Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make 'calculative' decisions to win public

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seemingly trying ‘too hard’ to be liked by people.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are accused of making ‘calculative’ moves rather than natural.

PR expert Laura Perkins tells Mirror.co.Uk: "Harry & Meghan have built a reputation that they're never going to be able to run away from, therefore the media and the public are always going to have a perception of the couple and the intention behind the decisions they make.

She added: "Sadly, a lot of what they do seems to be calculated, to give the illusion that they're living by their organisation's tagline: leading the way with compassion, but the public and the media don't buy it. They always seem to try too hard and then miss the mark,.

"It may be that they wanted to create a family tradition, taking Archie and Lilibet trick or treating, to show that they're 'just a normal family' doing normal things, but to me it feels like a PR stunt in disguise.

She added: “It's the image they want to portray. The reason they stepped down as working Royals was to have more freedom away from the scrutiny of the media eye, yet they want their 'normal family life' captured by photographers, no doubt to achieve more positive publicity.”