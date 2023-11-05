King Charles is branded 'unpopular' father of 'power-hungry heir' by Meghan Markle pal

 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles is branded out of date by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s pal, Omid Scobie.

The monarch of Britain is seemingly going to face a new level of scrutiny by royal author Omid Scobie in his new book titled ‘Endgame.’

While the book is described as "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy" on Amazon, it is conjectured that Scobie is wording out Meghan Markle’s opinions.

The book also suggests to display “an unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

Meanwhile, source told The Mail on Sunday: "I've been told this is bad, very bad. It is unlikely that Royal aides will comment, but if there are charges of racism, they will, of course, be robustly rebutted."

An American publication source added: "The word is this is going to have bombshell after bombshell. Some are even speculating it may name the person who questioned what colour Archie's skin would be. Everyone knows Omid is the Sussexes' unofficial mouthpiece, so it's fair to say there will be a huge deal of interest in this book on both sides of the Atlantic.”

