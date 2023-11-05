 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'bear' popularity of Prince William?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did not imagine the Royal Family to be popular

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have seemingly hit their biggest nightmare as the Royal Family flunk their popularity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are facing issues as Prince William wins over the public with his upcoming Earthshot Prize.

Daniela Elser via News.com commented: “[Harry] is about to have to bear witness to a swath of press coverage about just how brilliant a philanthropist his older brother has become."

This comes months after Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, filed a defamation lawsuit against the Duchess.

Her court filing reads, per Newsweek: “Meghan continues to participate in and perpetuate the lies around her family and upbringing.” The Duchess’ lawyers are pushing to have the case overturned.

Samantha is accused of “turning a personal grudge into a federal case”.

