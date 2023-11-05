 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Russell Brand’s accuser reveals SHOCKING details about assault on ‘Arthur’ set

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, November 05, 2023

Russell Brand’s accuser has detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered on the set of Arthur
Russell Brand’s accuser has detailed the abuse she allegedly suffered on the set of 'Arthur' 

The woman who claims to have been sexually assaulted by actor and comedian Russel Brand, has detailed the assault in a new interview.

Recalling the alleged assault she allegedly suffered on the set of Arthur in 2010, the Jane Doe said that Brand exposed himself to her in presence of some crew members of the movie and later the same day entered the bathroom she was in and assaulted her. She made a shocking claim that while Brand assaulted her, a crew member “guarded the door from outside.”

The actress opened up on how the alleged abuse made her feel, telling the Sunday Times newspaper: "I felt used and abused. Disgusting is the only word. I felt like I was being used, that I was just an object for his momentary titillation."

She said she is now standing up for herself to "get her power back."

As for why she didn’t come forward before, she said she feared that making allegations against a lead actor would not only get her fired but also set her career back.

She reflected: "Everyone usually turns a blind eye to bad behaviour on a set. If I had come forward and said something to, say, even a production assistant on the set, what are they going to do? Are they going to fire Russell Brand, or are they going to fire me?"

