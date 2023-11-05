 
Millie Bobby Brown discovers unknown truth about herself

Millie Bobby Brown shared that she dawned upon a trait that she previously was not cognisant of

Millie Bobby Brown had success at a young age. So, as she matures, she discovers different aspects of herself. Feminism was one of them.

During an interview with Glamour UK, the 19-year-old shared that she came to know her feminist side following a psychic revelation.

Remembering the incident, the Stranger Things star said she searched "How do I know if I'm a feminist?" on Google and read books and articles on the topic to understand "the idea of feminism and what it means to me."

She continued, “Ultimately (feminism is) about opportunity.” Adding, her forthcoming movie "Damsel" takes it to the next level as its "theme is feminism.”

Sharing her work on women empowerment, the Enola Holmes actress revealed she created a production company named PCMA to work on girls and young women.

Meanwhile, Millie also shared her thoughts on bidding farewell to Stranger Things.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here," she shared.

The actress continued, “Stranger Things’ takes up a lot of time to film, and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about," noting,

“When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people,” and “no one is dying.”

