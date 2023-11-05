Inspiration Behind Britney Spears Second Memoir Revealed

File Footage Britney Spears with ex-husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears apparently has more to say about how she makes it through her bad days and 'how she stays positive' doing so.

The Woman in Me author finally opens up about the reason behind writing a new book.

Britney, in her second memoir, wants to speak up about her separation from Sam Asghari.

The Toxic singer called her ex-husband Sam Asghari a “Gift from God” in the critically acclaimed tell-all memoir.

With that being said, US Weekly reported that the book will only reflect on why Britney’s relationship ended with Sam, instead of bashing the Hacks actor.

“Britney’s not looking to go after Sam,” claimed an insider.

“She just wants [to talk about] why the relationship broke down.”

However, Sam does not look forward to reading the new confessional.

According to TMZ, Sam told a source that he is “not sweating what Britney has to say about him in her new book.”

Adding onto this information the insider mentioned, “she's already trashed him both in court and on social media, once saying she hoped he'd spend the rest of his life in jail.”