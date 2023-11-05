 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Sunday, November 05, 2023

'Beckham' success shoots Victoria solo doc demand?

Following the groundbreaking success of Netflix's documentary Beckham. Now, offers are made to Victoria about a documentary focusing on her life.

However, reports suggest the project hit a roadblock following the British singer's refusal to allow one aspect of her life in the documentary: her husband's alleged affair.

Despite the executives planning to dig deep into her marital issues, an insider spilled to OK! Magazine, "Victoria made it clear that the "subject is closed."

Married for 24 years, the pair had a rocky relationship. Starting with 2004 affair rumours of the soccer legend to his then assistant Rebecca Loos.

Notably, the Spanish model was not the only one with alleged romantic links with the top midfielder amid his long-running union.

But, the Beckhams remained mum on the thorny affairs issue in the public.

"Victoria feels she's already said everything she's going to say on the matter," the tipster tattled.

"She won't dignify Rebecca's allegations by addressing them. The less said, the better."

David and Victoria exchanged vows in 1999. The pair has four children.

