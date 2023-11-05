Peter Jackson: More The Beatles songs ‘conceivable’ after ‘Now and Then’

The Beatles recently dropped their 'final' song ‘Now and Then’ using AI, but there may be more songs coming

The Beatles just released Now and Then, said to be their final song, thanks to director Peter Jackson.

However, Jackson has hinted there may be more material to make new Beatles songs from.

Using the same audio separation technology from his Beatles documentary Get Back, Jackson took a 1978 demo recording by John Lennon and helped transform it into a proper Beatles single.

The result is a nostalgic 2023 Beatles tune, released to admiration from fans and critics alike.

But Jackson revealed to the Sunday Times there may be more songs extractable from old tape. Unused riffs and ideas from the Get Back footage could potentially be turned into songs, he said. While not having discussed this with McCartney, Jackson called it “conceivable” and “fanboy stuff.”

He said: “We can take a performance from Get Back, separate John and George, and then have Paul and Ringo add a chorus or harmonies. You might end up with a decent song but I haven’t had conversations with Paul about that.”

“It’s fanboy stuff, but certainly conceivable,” he added.

The Lord of the Rings director went on to reveal why he thinks the world needs more Beatles music.

He said: “Whenever anyone asks why I like the Beatles, I just say they make me happy. With the world in the state it is, we need the Beatles to appear again, as if a flying saucer has touched down and they’ve got off and are providing us with their one last song to cheer us up.”