Monday, November 06, 2023
Mason Hughes

Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'

Cage believes that he is the only actor who has gone through movie-like meme-ification in real life

Mason Hughes

Nicolas Cage struggles with meme infamy: 'Didn't sign up for this'

Nicolas Cage has recently expressed his frustration over becoming a meme sensation as he found himself being the central character in viral memes that often reach millions of users on social media. 

Cage appeared worried that people were taking nothing other than the content of the memes from his movies.

Nicolas Cage on becoming a meme sensation

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor appeared in an interview with The Guardian. He said, "I got into acting because I was moved by film performance more than any other art form," adding that he did not get into movies to become a meme.

The actor continued that he did not know how to process what was happening with all the memes and his video mashups.

Cage stated that he tried to deal with it, believing that the memes might compel someone to watch his complete movies.

Nicolas Cage's upcoming movie

The 59-year-old actor's upcoming project Dream Scenario features him going through the exact same phenomena as it portrays him as an unlucky family man who finds sudden stardom after appearing in the dreams of millions of strangers. But his newfound stardom complicates his life after the dreams turn to nightmares.

The National Treasure star believes that he is the only actor who has gone through movie-like meme-ification in real life.

Dream Scenario's release date

Nicolas Cage's movie Dream Scenario is set to be released for the big screen on November 10, 2023.

