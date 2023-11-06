Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub

Prince William has secured his first victory in Singapore as he returned to the waters with Dragon Boat Race, keeping King Charles head up with pride.



Taking to X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram simultaneously, Prince William shared the video of the event with caption, “Out on the water with British Dragons!”

He further said, “Great to see the power of sport in bringing communities together, with rowers from Singapore, Britain and across the Commonwealth enjoying the amazing camaraderie of their dragon boating team.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Palmer confirmed in a tweet that Prince William’s team beat a rival boat captained by British High Commissioner Kara Owen in a race along the Marina Reservoir in the Asian city-state.

He tweeted, “Victory for the Prince. After the practice, William has just taken part in a race against a boat skippered by British high commissioner Kara Owen. His team of 20 rowers, one drummer and one steer finished ahead.”

With this win, Prince William has seemingly made King Charles and the royal family proud.

On the other hand, Prince Harry has reportedly left King Charles 'disappointed' after he rejected his latest offer for reconciliation.