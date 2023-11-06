 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kris Jenner left out on birthday by specific Kardashian-Jenner clan

While Kris Jenner received hearty birthday wishes, some of her Kardashian family members didn’t pen a note for her

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, November 06, 2023

Kris Jenner left out on birthday by specific Kardashian-Jenner clan
Kris Jenner left out on birthday by specific Kardashian-Jenner clan

While Kris Jenner received hearty birthday wishes, some of her Kardashian family members didn’t pen a note for her.

On Sunday, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner shared wholesome messages for the matriarch’s 68th birthday on November 5.

However, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick didn’t share anything on social media.

While it remains unclear if they had wished her in private, Kim took to her Instagram and wished the “the best mom in the entire world” happy birthday.

She posted a carousel of their shoot in which the Hulu star wore a bodysuit while Kris wore a black turtleneck and matching tights.

“It’s so hard to put into words what you mean to me and all of your children.”

Khloe, who is known for her lengthy captions, shared a few photos of her and Kris which included throwback snaps, fun videos, her grandkids.

"To the most selfless, beautiful, kind, and loving mommy on the planet - Happy happy birthday!! Cheers to my biggest inspiration. Cheers to the life of every party, to the woman who makes me laugh until I cry,” penned the Good American co-founder.

Kylie reposted a picture of the mother-daughter duo in semi-matching leather outfits while holding martini glasses, "Happy birthday mommy. !!!!"

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘going through a rough patch’?
Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub video

Prince William keeps King Charles head high after Prince Harry’s latest snub
Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day video

Prince Harry becoming less valuable to Meghan Markle with each passing day
Sarah Ferguson’s sister confirms happy family news Fergie shared with fans

Sarah Ferguson’s sister confirms happy family news Fergie shared with fans
Prince William finally reveals reason why Kate Middleton didn’t join him in Singapore video

Prince William finally reveals reason why Kate Middleton didn’t join him in Singapore
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging ‘happy couple’ act at LACMA Gala

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez accused of staging ‘happy couple’ act at LACMA Gala
Meghan Markle is putting Beyonce in ‘uncomfortable’ positions

Meghan Markle is putting Beyonce in ‘uncomfortable’ positions
Barbra Streisand reveals she was 'forced' to write about past romances

Barbra Streisand reveals she was 'forced' to write about past romances

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry ‘disrespectful’ birthday invite snub

King Charles reacts to Prince Harry ‘disrespectful’ birthday invite snub
King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch

King Charles extends massive support to Prince William as Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch
'Avengers' stuntman dies in horrific car crash with his children

'Avengers' stuntman dies in horrific car crash with his children
Kim Kardashian spills which kid is not feeling the 'holiday' vibes

Kim Kardashian spills which kid is not feeling the 'holiday' vibes