Update on Hugh Jackman following his separation from Deborra-Lee Furness

How Hugh Jackman coping after Deborra-Lee Furness split?

In September, fans woke up to devastating news about Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness's divorce after 30 years of union.



Distraught from the split, the X-men star didn't let himself drown in brooding. Instead, the Australian actor opened up to live his life fully.

His recent activities would point to this conclusion. From doing heavy lifts in the gym to rubbing shoulders with his A-lister friends, the 55-year-old has set the post-split goals for the others.

In the latest tour, the Prestige actor stopped in California to bask in the sunlight and dip in the sea.

Taking to Instagram, the Golden Globe winner shared several snaps of enjoying rock climbing, bicycle riding, beach fun, and others.

Watching Hugh's outings in nature, his loyal fanbase sends their love his way.

Following comments are assorted by The Mirror.

"These trips in nature look like they are doing you good, Hugh. Glad to see you enjoying yourself," one fan commented.

Another added, "Love it! The outdoors makes your heart sing!"

"You are having a good escape, good for you," a third raved.

Someone else commented, "It's so good to see a man in love with life," with another agreeing: "Was just thinking same. Never looked happier."