entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle ‘should’ make it big as no one else ‘married a prince’

The Duchess of Sussex’s lack of any ‘career revivification’ has just been put on blast

The Duchess of Sussex has just been ridiculed for not being able to construct a ‘career revivification’ with Suits’s newfound popularity.

All this has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her piece for News.com.au.

The converastion arose once Ms Elser began pointing out the ‘unfavorable view’ Meghan has developed in the US since September of this year.

For those unversed, according to a YouGov poll, while 32% of Americans still hold a favorable view of the Duchess, there is nearly 22% of people who are not as convinced.

In light of that she also turned towards her piece and pointed out that even though no other stars benefited in a similar fashion, they didn’t ‘marry up’.

The piece reads, “it’s only fair at this juncture to point out that this year’s Suits Netflix rocket ship has not, so far, particularly helped any of the other cast members or seen any of them enjoy any sort of career revivification.”

However, she also points out “the ‘but’ here is that none of them married a prince and had a wedding watched by nearly two billion people,” Ms Elser added before concluding. 

