Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’

Joe Jonas's thoughts on Sophie Turner's PDA with Peregrine Pearson have been reported

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the midst of their divorce process, but the Jonas Brothers singer thinks it’s “too soon” for his estranged wife to be making out in public.

The 34-year-old crooner filed for divorce early in September, and the two have since reached an interim agreement on custody of their two daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1.

Less than two months after their divorce filing, the Joan actress was captured packing on the PDA with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris.

“What is important for Joe is the well-being of his kids and finishing the tour he is on with his brothers,” a source told DailyMail.com.

The source said that Joe is currently focused on his career and raising his two daughters, not wanting to engage in any games his estranged wife might be playing.

The source said: “He would be happy to find love again and do all of that, but that is not even close to what is on the top of his mind as he wants to get on with the divorce and get on with his life.”

"And if Sophie wants to galivant and kiss whomever in public, he doesn't really want to play those games,” added the insider.

Per the tipster: “Joe feels that having his priorities in check and focusing on what is now and what is important is the way to move forward, and that is his obligation to his family and work.”

Despite his priorities being sorted, the source said the singer thinks it’s “too soon” for the mom of his kids to be packing on PDA: "Granted it feels a little too soon, he has no control over what she does and can only try to figure out the best co-parenting agenda for them both.”

“If she is doing this to hurt him, she is not going to hurt him any more than she already has, he will get through it with his chin up,” they concluded.