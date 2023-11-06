 
menu
entertainment
Monday, November 06, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads

The singer has been reportedly dating Travis Kelce

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, November 06, 2023

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fan scratching their heads
Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fan scratching their heads

Taylor Swift “liked” PEOPLE's Instagram post about Travis Kelce's latest win on Sunday when he became the new all-time leading receiver in Kansas City Chiefs franchise history.

Hundreds of people shared their thoughts in the comments section of the post mentioning the "like" it received from Taylor Swift who is reportedly dating the Kansas City tight end.

But nobody seemed to ask how Taylor saw the PEOPLE's post when she was not following the publications' Instagram page.

The pair have been making headlines for their ongoing relationship ever since the singer first attended one of the athlete's games on Sept. 24. She has since been spotted at three more of Kelce's games, sitting with his friend.

The singer, who has 275 million followers on Instagram, does not follow a single account on the app.

Amid romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift leaves fans scratching their heads

The only way she could have liked the post was either she visited the PEOPLE's page, which is unlikely, or somebody sent it to her.

Her Instagram "like" suggests that somebody keeps updating her on Travis Kelce.

More From Entertainment:

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35

Former child star Evan Ellingson passes away: 'My Sister's Keeper' star was 35
Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Taylor Swift reveals she has a fake Instagram account?

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video video

Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David Beckhams fireworks - watch video
Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging video

Prince Harry is being ‘set adrift’ and will never be able to find belonging
Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere video

Rachel Zegler pays nostalgic tribute to Katniss Everdeen at Hunger Games premiere
FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3

FX cooks up ‘The Bear’ for season 3
Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

Tom Brady’s new girlfriend after Irina Shayk?

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release

‘SNL’ taps Jason Momoa prior to ‘Aquaman 2’ release
David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry

David Beckham is ‘putting his foot down’ with Prince Harry
Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’

Joe Jonas on Sophie Turner’s recent PDA: ‘Gallivanting too soon’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage duration in 'years rather than decades'
Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie

Meghan Markle pal Omid Scobie to reveal 'racist royal' who targeted Archie