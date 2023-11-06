Khloé Kardashian’s HUGE photoshop fail gets slammed by fans

Khloé Kardashian has been caught in the act of photoshop again by eagle-eyed fans

Khloé Kardashian found herself facing photoshop accusations once again after posting a heartfelt birthday tribute to her mother Kris Jenner.

In two photos of the mother-daughter duo staring lovingly at one another, fans spotted an apparent editing error - Kardashian's right arm appeared oddly shaped above the elbow.

While the Good American founder penned an emotional caption, commenters focused their attention on the suspicious arm and also pointed out excessive face smoothing. Some argued the faces looked unnaturally altered and questioned how such an obvious mistake could be missed.

“At this point it’s just insulting. Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots who actually think they look like that? What’s the point?” snapped one user on Reddit.

Another echoed: “Legit.. who’s faces are those??!

“Hoooooow is her team letting her do this s–t omg … That’s a weird way to photoshop an arm. You’d think she’d notice that,” wrote one baffled user.

Others lamented that even a sweet family moment couldn't be posted without photoshopping.

“This clearly was a very sweet photo. They should’ve left it alone,” wrote one, while another added, “Its just so sad honestly like you can’t post a photo with your mom without altering your perfectly fine arm?”