Kanye West and North West were seen in Dubai going hand-in-hand

North West joins 'best dad' Kanye West in world's biggest mall

Kanye West and his daughter North West united in Dubai after Kim Kardashian revealed her daughter preferred her dad over her.



Walking while holding hands, the father-daughter duo were looking inseparable as the Donda hitmaker donned his usual secretive look, face covered, baseball hat on top, and bomber jacket below—all-in-black with no shoes but socks.

Meanwhile, the 10-year-old who was recently featured in the i-D magazine appeared in an oversized jumper, and long shorts with sliders.

The outing comes after the mother-of-four told her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the recent The Kardashian episode that North sang high praise of his father, Kanye.

“She’ll go to her dad’s. She’ll be like: ‘Dad’s the best! He has it all figured out. He doesn’t have a nanny, he doesn’t have a chef, he doesn’t have security, he lives in an apartment.”

She continued, “And she’ll start crying: ‘Why don’t you have an apartment? I can’t believe we don’t have an apartment!”