Barbra Streisand's memoir unveils her true desires and legacy

Barbra Streisand, the 81-year-old legendary actress and singer whose memoir, My Name is Barbra, is scheduled for release on November 7, 2023, has recently expressed her candid thoughts about her life in the limelight.

The actress lamented of not having enough fun in her life, adding that she wants to have more fun.

Barbara Streisand's candid thoughts about life

According to People Magazine, Barbra appeared in an interview with BBC and shared her aspirations of living a life full of fun and adventure.

She said, "I want to live life. I want to get in my husband's truck and just wander, hopefully with the children somewhere near us."

Barbara, now a grandmother to his son Josh's four kids, states that her life becomes enjoyable when the kids come around.

Barbara's reflection on stardom

The Woman In Love singer also reflected on her life in the spotlight, stating, "I am a very private person, and to be honest, I don't really like stardom."

The legendary artist also lamented being ridiculed for her appearance after finding stardom in the 1960s.

Barbra's purpose behind writing her memoir

Barbra also shared the purpose behind writing her memoir. She said, "It was the only way to have some control of my life. It is my legacy. It is my story. I don't have to do interviews after this."