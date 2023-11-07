 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry feels 'challenge' of living in US amid 'tough' distance from family

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Prince Harry is seemingly experiencing a culture shock in Los Angeles, years after moving to the US.

The Duke of Sussex feels homesick especially amid media pressure and intense scrutiny.

Relationship expert Louella Anderson notes: "It's understandable that Harry could be feeling adrift in LA, especially since he has spent most of his life in the UK and was a prominent member of the royal family," she said. "Moving to a new country can be challenging, even without the added pressure of public scrutiny and media attention."

She adds: "Harry may also be feeling homesick for his friends and family back in the UK. Being away from loved ones can be tough, and it's natural to miss the familiarity and comfort of home.”

Harry and Meghan arrived in the US in 2020, two years after getting married.

