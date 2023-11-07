Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’

Bradley Cooper is reportedly looking to settle down amid his budding romance with Gigi Hadid as insiders claimed their “romance” is getting “serious.”



According to a report published by Page Six, the Maestro star and the supermodel are “together” everyday with a source commenting their “relationship is on steroids.”

A tipster shared with the outlet that Cooper feels he is getting old while alluding that the actor might feel good having someone by his side forever.

“Bradley is getting older,” added the source. “At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.'”

The insider revealed that Cooper is not impressed by Hadid’s looks only as he finds it interesting that she is a lady with brains.

“He finds her intellectually interesting,” the insider shared.

Another report published by the Us Weekly also confirmed that Cooper and Hadid’s romance is going forward, revealing that the duo is thinking of introducing their kids to each other.

Cooper is a dad to a daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk while Hadid shares her daughter Khai with former lover Zayn Malik.

Speaking with the publication, an insider said that the lovebirds are thinking of arranging a “playdate” for their girls so they can get to know each other.

“They haven’t had a playdate with their girls yet but it’s definitely something they’ve discussed,” the insider said, adding that Cooper and Hadid have “grown closer over the past couple weeks.”