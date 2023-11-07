 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson has also rejected claims the Duke snubbed King Charles invitation

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is expected to reach out his father King Charles privately after his spokesperson rejected reports he and Meghan Markle have snubbed the monarch’s 75th birthday invitation.

An insider told Daily Mail, the California-based royal couple had not received any invitation and were unaware of any celebrations until the media stories came out.

The publication, citing the sources, further claimed Archie and Lilibet doting parents would normally have been included in plans for significant events, despite the rift with the royal family.

“In this case, they aren't and that's okay. I'm sure the Duke will find a way to reach out privately to wish His Majesty a happy birthday like he has always done.”

The insider added the stories in media have been positioned in a way to make it look like Prince Harry is snubbing his father, which the Duke is not.

Earlier, Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson rejected claims the Duke snubbed King Charles invitation.

The spokesperson said “There has been no contact regarding an invitation to His Majesty's upcoming birthday.”

