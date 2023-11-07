Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s spokesperson has dismissed reports the Duchess will be making a return to acting.



Rumours were rife for months that Meghan Markle could be set to make her big acting return as she was planning to become a "Hollywood power player".

Now, Meghan Markle and Harry’s spokesperson has denied that the former Suits actress will be making a return to acting, according to Daily Mail.

Earlier, there were rumours Archie and Lilibet doting mother could be making a comeback to the spotlight as part of a new move dubbed "Meghanaissance" by insiders.

The reports further claimed it is believed Meghan may return to acting or follow in her husband Prince Harry’s footsteps to release a tell all book to re-launch herself.

The Sun had quoted an insider claiming “I think she absolutely is going to return to acting."

“With the popularity of Suits on Netflix right now there have been rumblings on whether the show could actually come back.”