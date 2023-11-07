 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly welcomed their first child together on Saturday

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy
Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker was recently spotted at a hospital in Los Angeles where his wife Kourtney Kardashian reportedly gave birth to their first child. 

According to People, the Blink-182 drummer and the socialite 'welcomed their first baby’ on Saturday.

Travis was pictured entering the parking entrance of Cedars Sinai Hospital after arriving in a black Range Rover as he punched code to get access.

The 47-year-old artist sported a black hoodie with white graphic, slacks and Vans sneakers. He completed his look with a black beanie and sunglasses.

The One More Time musician also shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler whereas Kourtney is mother to three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex partner Scott Disick.

An insider told the outlet that Travis has been an "amazing" support system to the Poosh founder, especially after she suffered a pregnancy scare.

Just a few days before the birth, he publicly revealed that the couple had decided to name their son Rocky Thirteen Barker and also disclosed Kourtney's due date during an episode of The Kardashians.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace
Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports video

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports
Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday
Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?
Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal video

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal
Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family video

Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family
Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Megan Fox spills the beans on Machine Gun Kelly breakup, miscarriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take swipe at King Charles over birthday snub
Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'

Kanye West goes barefoot in Dubai after Kim Kardashian exposed his 'simple life'
Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’

Bradley Cooper thinking of settling down with Gigi Hadid: ‘It’s getting serious’