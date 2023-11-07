Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian reportedly welcomed their first child together on Saturday

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker was recently spotted at a hospital in Los Angeles where his wife Kourtney Kardashian reportedly gave birth to their first child.

According to People, the Blink-182 drummer and the socialite 'welcomed their first baby’ on Saturday.

Travis was pictured entering the parking entrance of Cedars Sinai Hospital after arriving in a black Range Rover as he punched code to get access.

The 47-year-old artist sported a black hoodie with white graphic, slacks and Vans sneakers. He completed his look with a black beanie and sunglasses.

The One More Time musician also shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler whereas Kourtney is mother to three children Mason, Penelope and Reign, with ex partner Scott Disick.

An insider told the outlet that Travis has been an "amazing" support system to the Poosh founder, especially after she suffered a pregnancy scare.

Just a few days before the birth, he publicly revealed that the couple had decided to name their son Rocky Thirteen Barker and also disclosed Kourtney's due date during an episode of The Kardashians.