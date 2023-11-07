Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also issued a statement regarding their invitation to King Charles 75th birthday

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend has blamed palace for leaking the story that the Duke snubbed King Charles birthday invitation.



The Daily Mail, citing a friend of the California-based royal couple, reported that the Palace could even have leaked the snubbing story to media to take attention off King Charles and Queen Camilla’s recent visit to Kenya, where protesters demanded the monarch to apologise for Britain's colonial past.

Meghan and Harry’s friend claimed, “The story is being positioned in a way to make it look like the Duke is snubbing his father, which he is not.”

The couple’s pal went on to say, “Considering the trip didn't go well, this might be a welcome distraction.”

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have issued a statement through their spokesman claiming they have not received an invite to King Charles 75th birthday celebrations amid claims the Duke and Duchess have snubbed the monarch’s invitation.

King Charles will celebrate his 75th birthday on November 14.