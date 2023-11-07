 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles all set to make history as monarch today

King Charles was officially crowned as monarch in May

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

King Charles all set to make history as monarch today
King Charles all set to make history as monarch today

Britain’s King Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of the Parliament, palace has confirmed.

According to palace, “Today at State Opening, The King will wear the Imperial State Crown, which is traditionally worn by the monarch for ceremonial occasions such as this.”

The Crown was originally made for the Coronation of King George VI in 1937.

Prince William and Harry’s father will attend his first State Opening of Parliament as Sovereign today, Tuesday.

“Today marks the first occasion on which His Majesty The King will open Parliament as Sovereign.”

King Charles will be accompanied by Queen Camilla.

King Charles sister Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals, will also be in attendance as Gold Stick in Waiting.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day

King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s major critic reacts to their latest statement
Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit

Prince William thriving without Kate Middleton during Singapore visit
King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?

King Charles will not end rift with Prince Harry till Queen Camilla forgives him?
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s friend makes fresh claims against palace
Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy

Travis Barker finally visits Kourtney Kardashian to meet baby boy
Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'

Taylor Swift hangs out with Kansas City Chiefs WAGs: 'She want to settle'
Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports video

Meghan Markle’s spokesperson reacts to her Hollywood comeback reports
Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday

Prince Harry likely to reach out King Charles privately on his 75th birthday
Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?

Will Matthew Perry fans get a separate memorial service?
Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal video

Princess Charlene takes major step for children’s future amid cheating scandal
Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family video

Prince William never thought Harry was ‘capable of’ attacking Royal family