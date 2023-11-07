King Charles was officially crowned as monarch in May

King Charles all set to make history as monarch today

Britain’s King Charles will wear the Imperial State Crown at the State Opening of the Parliament, palace has confirmed.



According to palace, “Today at State Opening, The King will wear the Imperial State Crown, which is traditionally worn by the monarch for ceremonial occasions such as this.”

The Crown was originally made for the Coronation of King George VI in 1937.



Prince William and Harry’s father will attend his first State Opening of Parliament as Sovereign today, Tuesday.

“Today marks the first occasion on which His Majesty The King will open Parliament as Sovereign.”

King Charles will be accompanied by Queen Camilla.

King Charles sister Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, as Colonel of The Blues and Royals, will also be in attendance as Gold Stick in Waiting.