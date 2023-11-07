King Charles shuns Harry and Meghan, fearing they would ‘ruin’ his big day

King Charles never sent an invitation to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle despite rumours of them declining to attend His Majesty's 75th birthday bash.



Discussing what might have caused the King to snub his younger son and his wife on his big day, a royal expert, Angela Levin, made a shocking claim.

Speaking with The Sun, she said that Charles must have avoided to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to come due to fears of them “ruining” his big day.

"I think Charles knows that if they did come it would ruin the festivities,” the expert said. “Harry would start pointing fingers with ‘when you did this when you did that.’”

She went on to note that it must be hard for the monarch to not see his grandkids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for another year, but he was bound to choose peace over them.

"But the problem is that Harry doesn’t want to make amends,” she said of another possible reason behind Charles snubbing the couple, “and doesn’t want to be part of the family - they want to destroy and punish it.”

"What is ridiculous is Meghan and Harry want to hang on for dear life to their titles but yet they want to destroy the monarchy.

"Harry has made it very clear that he is not complying with anything until his father and his brother have apologised to Meghan.”