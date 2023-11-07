Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen democratic process in US

Several US state are holding election on Tuesday

Taylor Swift comes forward to strengthen the democratic process in the US

Apart from entertaining millions of people with her music, Taylor Swift is also playing her part in strengthening democracy in the United States.

The singer on Tuesday used her Instagram account to urge people to cast their votes in the November 7 election in Colorado, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

In her post, the singer asked her followers, "It's time to use your voice."

She also shared a link to an official website to help people understand the process before casting their ballots.



