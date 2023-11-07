'Game of Thrones' sequel: HBO announces HUGE news on 'Snow'

HBO has revealed major detail on 'Snow' the Jon Snow based sequel of 'Game of Thrones'

Jon Snow fans must brace themselves: It was recently revealed that the previously announced spinoff series focused on the Night's Watch is nowhere near getting greenlit by HBO.

Last year there was word that a show starring Kit Harington in his role as the fan favorite Jon Snow was in the works, with confirmations from Emilia Clarke and George R.R. Martin.

However, HBO's Casey Bloys poured cold water on the idea. When asked about Game of Thrones spinoffs, Bloys said "I wouldn't say there is anything else in that world that is close to a green light or anything.”

While he acknowledged they are "always working on different scripts and ideas," it seems the Jon Snow series is far from ready.

Bloys highlighted that a series based on Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas called The Hedge Knight was greenlit instead.

"We always have Game of Thrones scripts in development. We greenlit Dunk and Egg in the spring."

The one Thrones spinoff firmly in production is House of the Dragon, the prequel focusing on the Targaryen civil war two centuries prior. Its ten episode first season was a hit this past summer.

Fans have been given a release window of "early summer 2024" for the second season, which will pick up where season one left off amidst the power struggle between Queens Rhaenyra and Alicent.

For now, it seems House of the Dragon is the only new chapter in the world of Game of Thrones that viewers can expect on their screens.