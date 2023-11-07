 
Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West wants ‘simpler life’ for kids, doesn’t want them to be ‘jaded’

Kanye West is making efforts to keep his kids from being 'spoiled' by an extravagant lifestyle

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

Kanye West reportedly wants his kids to have a “simpler life” and ‘work hard” for things rather than becoming “spoiled” by their extremely privileged lifestyle with mom Kim Kardashian, per sources.

This comes in response to Kim Kardashian’s claims that her ex-husband doesn’t have a nanny, chef or even security at his apartment.

“North, she'll go to her dad's, she'll be like, ‘Dad is the best. He has it all figured out. He doesn't have a nanny. He doesn't have a chef. He doesn't have security. He lives in an apartment,’” she told Kourtney Kardashian on last week’s episode of The Kardashian.

While Kim’s claims were filmed between February and July, sources close to Kanye have revealed that the rapper and his current wife Bianca Censori no longer live in an apartment and also have security, per DailyMail.com.

The source said: “Kanye loves his kids and wants the best for them and wants them to certainly enjoy what they are provided from their parent's successes, but he also wants them to live a simpler life and appreciate what they can work hard for.”

The source added that the father-of-four tries to keep his kids down-to-earth and instills the value of hard work in them.

“Kanye doesn't want his kids to be jaded and spoiled, he wants them to know they can do anything, but it just takes a little more hard work to achieve that.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are parents to North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

