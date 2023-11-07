Matthew Perry died at the age of 54

'Friends' star uses Instagram for the first time since Matthew Perry's death

Days after "Friends" star Matthew Perry died, David Schwimmer used his Instagram account for the first time on Tuesday( 7 Nov).

Actor Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday at age 54, was laid to rest on Friday at a Los Angeles cemetery in a service attended by relatives and castmates from the hit 1990s television sitcom "Friends."

The five surviving co-stars of the show paid tribute on Monday to their fallen castmate in a joint message lamenting his death as an "unfathomable loss."

All five "Friends" co-stars - Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer - were there.

But no "Friends" actor used their social media pages to talk about their co-star's death.

David Schwimmer's post was also not about Perry's death. The actor took to Instagram stories to share a post regarding the October 7 attack on Israel.



