Tuesday, November 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

BTS Jungkook Teases Solo World Tour

BTS Jungkook speaks on a solo world tour on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, November 07, 2023

In a recent sit-down at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the BTS singer Jungkook was spotted promoting his studio album Golden.

During that time Jimmy Fallon asked the BTS maknae if he was interested in going solo on a world tour.

On this topic, the audience erupted with joy, and so the Butter singer gestured for them to settle down.

Addressing such speculations, Jungkook discussed his plans for traveling the world as a solo artist.

Ultimately the youngest member of BTS clarified that his solo discography would not allow him to do that yet.

Jungkook also reassured his fans that as soon as he feels “ready” with his song collections he will proceed with the tour in “full swing.”

In conclusion to this discussion, the 26-year-old singer reminded his fans to catch him at his solo concert for Golden on November 20th.

For the unversed, speculations regarding Jungkook’s solo world tour were fanned when ARMY discovered the words “JK WORLD TOUR” written in a behind-the-scenes photo shared by Tanu Moino, who is the director of Jungkook’s Standing Next To You music video. 


