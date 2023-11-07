Prince Harry, King Charles’ withering bond: Neither ready to bury the hatchet

Prince Harry is still playing the victim, and King Charles doesn't seem too eager to extend the olive branch

Prince Harry is still playing the victim, and King Charles doesn't seem too eager to extend the olive branch

Reports indicate Prince Harry has not received an invitation to King Charles's upcoming 75th birthday celebration at Clarence House, despite claims he declined the offer.

Insiders initially stated Harry turned down the November 14th invite, but new sources say he was not invited at all to the party where many close family and friends will gather.

It's said the father and son still "don't speak much" or have had any contact recently, attributed to Charles's disappointment over Harry's tell-all memoir Spare and the way it depicted royal life.

A source told The Telegraph: "Communications between the King and Prince Harry remain pretty poor. They don't speak much, if at all."

Their relationship has deteriorated since stepping back from duties and moving overseas in 2020, exacerbated by Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview.

Harry's comments about Camilla in his book, calling her a "villain", were also poorly received by Charles. The King even opted out of seeing the prince during his many visits to the U.K. this year, attributing it to his busy schedule.

His elder brother Prince William is also reportedly angry with the Duke of Sussex and has not spoken to him since he lashed out at him and the Princess of Wales in his memoir.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now in contact with only Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie in the Royal Family.

Harry's birthday in September also passed without public acknowledgment by senior royalty, though it's unknown if they contacted him privately.