Prince Harry pretends to be 'world's biggest poor little rich boy' to mock King?

Prince Harry has seemingly come under fire for releasing a comedy speech of himself one day before King Charles first speech as the monarch.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke for Stand Up For Heroes comedy event in New York last night, is branded the world’s poor little rich boy.

PR expert Matt Yanofsky says: "It's a smart PR play on Harry's part because the bad rap on him is he's too serious. He's the world's biggest poor little rich boy.

"Mocking his preciousness is exactly what his public relations needs." Matt said the humour in the clip was likely calculated to be dropped at the same time as Charles' speech.

He told us: "With that said, his team likely dropped it around the same time as the king's speech because they knew it would generate tabloid questions about the timing amplifying the reach of the video and therefore the chatter about Prince Harry."

In Harry's video, he said: "Hello New York. Obviously I was deeply honoured when Bob asked me to debut my stand-up act with you all tonight."

He later added: "Due to the shockingly low representation of gingers last year, and out of respect for my fellow endangered species, here I am, reporting for duty. As someone who never gets scrutinised, I haven't even had to prepare much."



