Where Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance stands after first official appearance

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon are reportedly going strong after they stepped out together first time officially for the 12th annual Art+Film Gala.

The Fight Club alum and the jewelry designer turned heads with their charming appearance at the event, finally confirming their relationship almost a year after they started dating.

Dishing on their romance as the duo nears one year anniversary, a source told People Magazine that Pitt and de Ramon are “hot and heavy” and “very happy.”

Speaking of their first official outing, the tipster noted that the couple “enjoy each other's company and had a great time at the gala together.”

They were “super loving, laughing and joking with everyone around them” inside, the insider said of the couple, adding, “They seemed to be having a good time.”

This recent public outing follows a romantic summer that the couple spent together, with sources describing their relationship as “going very strong.”

In July, a close source mentioned that Pitt and de Ramon are “doing great, and their relationship is still going very strong.”

“The two have been spending a lot of time together this summer as they truly enjoy each other's company, and it's apparent to anyone who sees them together.”

