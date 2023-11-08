 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be not joining King Charles 75th birthday celebrations

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will show their unity at a royal engagement later this week, it has been disclosed.

Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter, and revealed "The King and Queen will unveil a statue of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday when they attend Royal British Legion's Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall."

Another royal expert Matt Wilkinson also shared the similar post.

He tweeted, "The King and Queen will on the night help unveil newly-commissioned statues of late Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, in the Royal Albert Hall’s north porch, the palace has confirmed."

Matt Wilkinson further said, "The King and Queen will be joined by Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Duke of Kent for Festival of Remembrance on Saturday at Royal Albert Hall, on Saturday ."

The royal family's show of unity plan comes amid claims and counter-claims Prince Harry has rejected King Charles 75th birthday invitation, however, the Duke's spokesperson has dismissed reports. 

