 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Adele's Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans

After Adele is done with her Las Vegas Residency, her fans are looking forward to more live shows

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Adeles Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans
Adele's Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans 

As Adele is reaching the end of her Las Vegas Residency, there’s bad news for her fans.

The 35-year-old singer hinted towards hosting live gigs in future after she’s done with her concert residency.

Weekends with Adele is the first concert residency of the Hello crooner which is being held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The night shows are a five-month series of Friday and Saturday night shows which are scheduled from 18 November 2022 to 15 June 2024.

However, Adele's long-standing agent claimed that she doesn't plan on hosting concerts and live gigs in future. 

Lucy Dickins told Metro.co.uk at the Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Awards in London, "I don't know. She won't do what everyone else does."

In an Instagram post in October, Adele announced she's extending the dates for the five-month series till June 2024.

However, she also reflected on how she had "fallen out of love" with performing and the shift has "changed her life" ever since.

"Adele's never done that in her life so I'd be surprised if she comes and does the same as everyone else. She's enjoying doing the residency and I just think we'll take each day as it comes," Lucy said on Monday.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet disclosed as Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch video

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet disclosed as Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch
Queen Camilla urged King Charles to NOT invite Prince Harry to birthday dinner

Queen Camilla urged King Charles to NOT invite Prince Harry to birthday dinner
King Charles wants Prince William, Harry to mend differences?

King Charles wants Prince William, Harry to mend differences?
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc regret not helping Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc regret not helping Matthew Perry

Why Jennifer Aniston's confrontation hit Matthew Perry so hard?

Why Jennifer Aniston's confrontation hit Matthew Perry so hard?
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday
Where Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance stands after first official appearance

Where Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon romance stands after first official appearance
Taylor Swift's new bestie wants to play cupid for Sophie Turner

Taylor Swift's new bestie wants to play cupid for Sophie Turner
Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. are dating? Insider reveals truth video

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr. are dating? Insider reveals truth
Travis Barker ‘elated’ after Kourtney Kardashian safely gives birth to baby boy

Travis Barker ‘elated’ after Kourtney Kardashian safely gives birth to baby boy
Kanye West works hard to make kids better humans

Kanye West works hard to make kids better humans

Taylor Swift mania enters newsroom amid Era Tours bash

Taylor Swift mania enters newsroom amid Era Tours bash