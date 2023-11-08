After Adele is done with her Las Vegas Residency, her fans are looking forward to more live shows

Adele's Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans

As Adele is reaching the end of her Las Vegas Residency, there’s bad news for her fans.

The 35-year-old singer hinted towards hosting live gigs in future after she’s done with her concert residency.

Weekends with Adele is the first concert residency of the Hello crooner which is being held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The night shows are a five-month series of Friday and Saturday night shows which are scheduled from 18 November 2022 to 15 June 2024.

However, Adele's long-standing agent claimed that she doesn't plan on hosting concerts and live gigs in future.

Lucy Dickins told Metro.co.uk at the Music Industry Trusts (MITS) Awards in London, "I don't know. She won't do what everyone else does."

In an Instagram post in October, Adele announced she's extending the dates for the five-month series till June 2024.

However, she also reflected on how she had "fallen out of love" with performing and the shift has "changed her life" ever since.



"Adele's never done that in her life so I'd be surprised if she comes and does the same as everyone else. She's enjoying doing the residency and I just think we'll take each day as it comes," Lucy said on Monday.