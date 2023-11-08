Experts warn Prince Harry’s isolation is allegedly complete and King Charles is ‘well aware of it’

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’

Experts believe King Charles ‘probably’ holds the image that Prince Harry would never be welcomed into the Firm by many of its members at this point.

Insights into this possibility has been shared by the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine Ingrid Seward.

She broke all of this down during one of her most candid converastion with GB News.

In the midst of that chat, she touched on this apparent distance that’s been created and warned, Prince Harry “wouldn't be welcomed” either, at this point.

According to Ms Seward, “I think probably the King feels that Harry's presence probably wouldn't be very welcome amongst the rest of the family.”

Before concluding she also added, “I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.”