Sofia Vergara has already moved forward with her life after announcing divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara 'moving fast' with new beau Justin Saliman: Insider

Sofia Vergara already seems over her marriage as she’s having the time of her life with new beau Justin Saliman.

A source exclusive to US Weekly said, “Sofia is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Claiming that the 51-year-old actress has “always been a positive person,” the insider added that her inner circle says she seems extra happy with the orthopedic surgeon who was previously married to Bree Turner.

The source continued: “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

The two sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen having dinner together in Beverly Hills. “Although Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks,” a second insider told the outlet.

The update on her love life comes after she and her estranged husband Joe Manganiello announced divorce in July 2023.

In a joint statement to People, they said: “ We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time.”