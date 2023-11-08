 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara 'moving fast' with new beau Justin Saliman: Insider

Sofia Vergara has already moved forward with her life after announcing divorce from Joe Manganiello

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Sofia Vergara moving fast with new beau Justin Saliman: Insider
Sofia Vergara 'moving fast' with new beau Justin Saliman: Insider

Sofia Vergara already seems over her marriage as she’s having the time of her life with new beau Justin Saliman.

A source exclusive to US Weekly said, “Sofia is falling for Justin the more she spends time with him. They have amazing chemistry, and her friends think they make a wonderful couple.”

Claiming that the 51-year-old actress has “always been a positive person,” the insider added that her inner circle says she seems extra happy with the orthopedic surgeon who was previously married to Bree Turner.

The source continued: “They love that he treats her like a total gentleman and isn’t fazed by her celebrity status. He has his own thing going on and seems to really like her for her.”

The two sparked romance rumors last month when they were seen having dinner together in Beverly Hills. “Although Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks,” a second insider told the outlet.

The update on her love life comes after she and her estranged husband Joe Manganiello announced divorce in July 2023.

In a joint statement to People, they said: “ We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time.”

More From Entertainment:

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘ultimatum’ amid plummeting popularity video

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry ‘ultimatum’ amid plummeting popularity

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making new billionaire friends in US? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry making new billionaire friends in US?
Prince William vows to bring 'real change' to Britain: ‘I want to go a step further’

Prince William vows to bring 'real change' to Britain: ‘I want to go a step further’
Meghan Markle to discuss ‘humiliating’ King Charles birthday snub in memoir?

Meghan Markle to discuss ‘humiliating’ King Charles birthday snub in memoir?
Adele's Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans

Adele's Las Vegas residency to end with bad news for fans

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet disclosed as Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch video

King Charles true feelings for Archie, Lilibet disclosed as Prince Harry ‘disappoints’ monarch
Queen Camilla urged King Charles to NOT invite Prince Harry to birthday dinner

Queen Camilla urged King Charles to NOT invite Prince Harry to birthday dinner
King Charles wants Prince William, Harry to mend differences?

King Charles wants Prince William, Harry to mend differences?
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc regret not helping Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc regret not helping Matthew Perry

Why Jennifer Aniston's confrontation hit Matthew Perry so hard?

Why Jennifer Aniston's confrontation hit Matthew Perry so hard?
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton's new joint plan revealed ahead monarch's 75th birthday