Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’

Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Prince Harry has been left all alone after his elder brother Prince William made a “fatal mistake,” a latest report has revealed.

William, the Prince of Wales, snatched away Harry’s “best friend” and left him all alone after he decided to follow his heart and marry Meghan Markle.

Since leaving his role as senior working royal in 2020 beside Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Harry has been living in exile in the US.

"Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends," Royal expert Phil Dampier said while speaking with Fabulous.

"He doesn’t look happy to me and I think losing some of his friends must be a factor," he added.

Dampier revealed that Harry lost his only "best friend" and brother Prince William after he criticized his wife-to-be Meghan, saying she was not "suitable" for him.

"Of course his best friend, the one person who could really understand him and what he has been through, was William," Dampier said.

"Prince William made the fatal mistake of querying whether Meghan was a suitable bride, and if he was rushing into marriage,” he asserted.

"Their falling out is, quite simply, a Greek tragedy," he concluded.

