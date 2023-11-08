Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend King Charles birthday celebrations

Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice over attending his father King Charles 75th birthday celebrations in Britain.



Harry received the sweet advice amid claims he and Meghan Markle are snubbing the party, however, their spokesperson rejected reports saying they had no contact from Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking on GB News, said the Duke of Sussex should attend his father’s birthday celebrations.

She said: "I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.

"But I think probably the King feels that Harry's presence probably wouldn't be very welcome amongst the rest of the family."

Commenting on it, host Mark Dolan said, "Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn't wait for an invitation. I'd be on a plane. I'd be blinking going there with a lovely gift."