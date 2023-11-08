 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not expected to attend King Charles birthday celebrations

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday
Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has received a sweet advice over attending his father King Charles 75th birthday celebrations in Britain.

Harry received the sweet advice amid claims he and Meghan Markle are snubbing the party, however, their spokesperson rejected reports saying they had no contact from Buckingham Palace.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, while speaking on GB News, said the Duke of Sussex should attend his father’s birthday celebrations.

She said: "I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.

"But I think probably the King feels that Harry's presence probably wouldn't be very welcome amongst the rest of the family."

Commenting on it, host Mark Dolan said, "Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn't wait for an invitation. I'd be on a plane. I'd be blinking going there with a lovely gift."

More From Entertainment:

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?
Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more

Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more
Prince Harry wants to do ‘absolutely nothing’ for the UK video

Prince Harry wants to do ‘absolutely nothing’ for the UK
Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan
Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment

Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment
Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting

Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting
Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request video

Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral
Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children

Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children
Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’

Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’
King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’
Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son

Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son