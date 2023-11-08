 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry wants to do ‘absolutely nothing’ for the UK

The Duke of Sussex has allegedly refused to do anything for the UK

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

File Footage

The Duke of Sussex has just come under fire for allegedly refusing to do anything for the UK.

These claims have been made by the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine.

She began the conversation by bashing the Sussexes for snubbing King Charles ahead of his birthday.

She started the conversation off by saying Prince Harry “should be there.”

She also went on add, “He's shown a great reluctance to do anything in this country. And Meghan has shown an even greater reluctance.”

According to GB News, “Even when he went to the Invictus Games fairly recently, she touched down in London Airport briefly and then flew on to Germany. But I think probably the King feels that Harry's presence probably wouldn't be very welcome amongst the rest of the family.”

She also added, “I feel in my heart that Charles would invite his son just out of politeness, knowing that he will probably refuse. And praying that he refuses.”

Before concluding she also pointed out by saying, “Well, indeed. If it was my dad, I wouldn't wait for an invitation. I'd be on a plane. I'd be blinking going there with a lovely gift. Poor old Charles, right? He's 75. He's not going to be around forever. What the hell is Harry thinking”

More From Entertainment:

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?

Has Adele relapsed into drinking alcohol again?
Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more

Jeezy opens up on divorce with Jeannie Mai, being molested as a child and more
Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan

Bre Tiesi explains her claims of getting intimate with Michael B. Jordan
Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday

Prince Harry gets sweet advice for King Charles 75th birthday
Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment

Timbaland apologises to Britney Spears for 'muzzle' comment
Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting

Barbra Streisand reveals what Princess Diana asked her in 1992 meeting
Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request video

Coldplay wins hearts by accepting grieving woman's song request
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry dance video from Katy Perry concert goes viral
Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children

Inside Princess Charlene’s relationship with ‘Heir & Spare’ children
Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’

Prince William snatched away Prince Harry’s ‘best friend’ with one ‘fatal mistake’
King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’

King Charles knows doors are closed and Prince Harry ‘wouldn’t be welcomed’
Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son

Sylvester Stallone regrets having 'unfortunate' bond with late son