Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘untrustworthy’ people

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly left the Royal Family with no idea who they can trust

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

File Footage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allegedly left the Royal Family with no idea about who they can trust.

Everything has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He told the Daily Express, “Harry and Meghan are supposed to have signed a four-book contract with Penguin Random House but we have only seen one released.”

“Meghan could write and release her memoirs but after Spare, who can you trust? That’s why the rift with the royal family is as deep as it is, for all of the reasons that we know.”

“You can’t trust them. They could decide to do this, they could decide to do that, and they are so unpredictable.”

The expert also went on to add, “it wouldn’t be possible to release such a book without it being sensational, and that could cause enormous problems.”

Not to mention, it would “adversely affected the value of their brand” the expert added.

Especially since it's apparent now that “Harry won’t be reconciling with the royal family any time soon by the looks of things. The rift is deep and very public.”

“Their attacks on the royals are not only a total breach of the family, but also there is no doubt it has adversely affected the value of their brand. That is something they seriously need to take into consideration,” Mr Fitzwilliams also added before signing off. 

