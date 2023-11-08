‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White has shared updates on season 3 production

Fans of the hit HBO anthology series The White Lotus have an exciting update on the next installment. Creator and writer Mike White opened up about plans for season three in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I'm finishing [the] scripts [and] still waiting to be able to cast," he revealed.

He continued: "If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then we'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season – there's lots of parts to cast.”

He promised fans that the upcoming season will be "supersized,”: "I'm more than eager to get going. It's going to be supersized. It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier.”

Clearly confident in the creative direction, White expressed how excited he feels about the storyline and content taking shape.

“I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing – I'm super excited about the content of the season."

He went on to float the idea of an "all-star season" bringing back fan favorites if the series lasts multiple years.

“It would be easy to just be [a] full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," Mike said. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."