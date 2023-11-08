 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

‘The White Lotus’ creator teases a 'supersized' season 3: 'Bigger, crazier'

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White has shared updates on season 3 production

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White has shared updates on season 3 production
‘The White Lotus’ creator Mike White has shared updates on season 3 production 

Fans of the hit HBO anthology series The White Lotus have an exciting update on the next installment. Creator and writer Mike White opened up about plans for season three in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I'm finishing [the] scripts [and] still waiting to be able to cast," he revealed.

He continued: "If the SAG strike isn't resolved soon, then we'd have to push again because the show has a new cast every season – there's lots of parts to cast.”

He promised fans that the upcoming season will be "supersized,”: "I'm more than eager to get going. It's going to be supersized. It's going to be longer, bigger, crazier.”

Clearly confident in the creative direction, White expressed how excited he feels about the storyline and content taking shape.

“I don't know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that's a good thing – I'm super excited about the content of the season."

He went on to float the idea of an "all-star season" bringing back fan favorites if the series lasts multiple years.

“It would be easy to just be [a] full-on anthology, but I think it's more fun to have little threads through the show," Mike said. "If the show goes on for a couple of seasons, it would be fun to have an all-star season."

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues

Kate Middleton gives Sophie a run for her money as she dons military fatigues

Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’

Prince Harry a ‘wayward son’ is struggling with ‘Californian twang’
Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'

Matthew Perry's comedy in 'Friends' was credited as 'therapy'
‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George video

‘Mean Girls’ trailer: Watch Reneé Rapp lead ‘The Plastics’ as Regina George
Netflix teases ‘Enola Holmes 3’ with Millie Bobby Brown video

Netflix teases ‘Enola Holmes 3’ with Millie Bobby Brown
Kylie Jenner Replicating Kanye West's Designs?

Kylie Jenner Replicating Kanye West's Designs?
Patrick Dempsey reacts to Sexiest Man Alive title: 'I was shocked'

Patrick Dempsey reacts to Sexiest Man Alive title: 'I was shocked'
Meghan Markle wore two-year-old frock to Katy Perry concert?

Meghan Markle wore two-year-old frock to Katy Perry concert?
Prince Harry is forcing Buckingham Palace to ‘roll up starched sleeves’

Prince Harry is forcing Buckingham Palace to ‘roll up starched sleeves’
Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark accused of cheating on wife

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark accused of cheating on wife

'Greys Anatomy' Patrick Dempsey sparks rib tickling laughter over 'smoking' title

'Greys Anatomy' Patrick Dempsey sparks rib tickling laughter over 'smoking' title