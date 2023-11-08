 
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music

The Prince of Wales said his son loves pop songs

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Prince William reveals Prince Louis' taste in music 

Prince William has told pop band OneRepublic that his youngest son Prince Louis loves their songs.

He spoke to the group after they performed at the Earthshot Prize awards in Singapore on Tuesday.

According to GB News, the Prince of Wales met the musicians backstage and shared Prince Louis' love of the group.

 "I can’t thank you enough," Prince William told OneRepublic.

"You were amazing. What a way to start the show. That was incredible."He added: "Louis, my youngest, loves your songs."

Prince William is in Singapore for the Earthshot Prize Ceremony. His wife Kate Middleton stayed in the UK with the couple's children.

According to reports, Kate chose to stay at home to support Prince Geroge, the couple's eldest son, during his exams.

