 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

The future king and his wife are admired by millions of people

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, November 08, 2023

Prince  William and Kate Middleton are considered the most popular royals in the UK.

The future king and his wife are known as the Prince and Princess of Wales since the death of Queen Elizabeth last year.

A look at their Instagram account shows that their popularity continues to increase online too. 

The couple's Instagram account "The Prince and Princess of Wales" is about to hit 15 million followers.

They are currently being followed by more than 14.9 million people on the photo and video-sharing app.

Prince William and Kate Middleton about to hit a new milestone

They amassed these followers by sharing less than 3,000 posts on the app.

The future king and his wife follow only 143 accounts on Instagram.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix Unveils Poster of 'Damsel': First Look of Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix Unveils Poster of 'Damsel': First Look of Millie Bobby Brown
Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview

Irina Shayk avoids question on Tom Brady in new interview
Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Marvel Studios release funny statement ahead of 'The Loki' Season 2 finale

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film

Netflix shares key update on much-awaited 'Narnia' film
Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles

Prince Harry’s biographer is ‘taking aim’ at King Charles
Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner

Kim Kardashian shares secret manifestation list for perfect partner
Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher

Taylor Swift under attack from key conservative preacher
King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

King Charles shares exciting news for Kate Middleton's supporters

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities

Prince Harry’s biographer risks a ‘full-blown’ declaration of hostilities
BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

BTS Jungkook, Suga tease Jimin for being 'a total mess'

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?

Taylor Swift lands in Argentina for Eras Tour, is Travis Kelce with her?