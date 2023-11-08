Shawn Mendes spotted on cozy dinner date with mystery brunette

This is Shawn Mendes' first public outing with a partner after his high-profile romance with Camilla Cabello

Singer Shawn Mendes appears to be moving on from his high-profile relationship with Camila Cabello, being spotted out on what looks to be a budding new romance.

According to a TMZ report, Mendes enjoyed a cozy dinner date this week at a rooftop restaurant in West Hollywood with an unidentified brunette.

Eyewitnesses said the pair were quite affectionate upon arrival, with the woman wrapping her arm tightly around Mendes.

Throughout the evening, the source noted the duo displayed smiley, flirty behavior but stopped short of kissing. Still, their body language indicated an intimacy between them.

Mendes and his dining companion spent an hour and a half chatting and canoodling before departing the restaurant together.

This marks the Stitches singer's first public date sighting since splitting with Cabello in June after over two years of dating on and off.

Their high-profile relationship seemed to have reconciled briefly earlier this year, as the former couple was spotted kissing at Coachella in April following a breakup in November 2021.

However, it appears Mendes may have now moved on romantically with this new mystery woman.