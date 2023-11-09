Previously, Selena Gomez threatened to delete her social media account after fans slammed her for a 'tone-deaf statement'

Selena Gomez makes a U-turn over Instagram presence

Selena Gomez made a comeback on her Instagram one week after she threatened to delete her handle.

A few days back, the singer faced backlash over her "irresponsible, tone-deaf statement" on the Middle East aggression. The criticism came after she told her 430 million followers that posting about the violence won’t make a difference.

“We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good. I’m sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I wish I could change the world. But a post won’t,” she had penned.

After her fans slammed her for the take, the Fetish crooner later wrote: “I’m done. I am deleting my Instagram and taking a break. I don’t support any of this.”

The 33-year-old has now returned to her platform sharing a few pictures of herself from the sets of the cooking series Selena + Chef.

For the recent shoot of the episode, Selena picked Moo’s Craft Barbeque, a Texas-inspired eatery in downtown Los Angeles.

Other than these pictures, she was also seen enjoying a night out in New York City with Taylor Swift and her girl gang.