Kourtney Kardashian doing ‘amazing’ after ‘scariest’ pregnancy: ‘She's so grateful’

Kourtney Kardashian is over the moon after welcoming her baby boy with husband Travis Barker following the “scariest pregnancy” she has had.



The reality TV star went to the hospital a few days early before her due date as she did not want anything to go wrong amid complicated pregnancy.

However, the Blink 102 drummer was right by her side throughout the time she stayed at hospital to support her, revealed an insider to US Weekly.

“Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” the insider said. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

“Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the source added. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

The couple is “doing amazing” since “bringing home their son,” another source shared. “They stayed in the hospital a few extra days because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer.”

But Kourtney and Travis are not letting many people around their little bundle of joy except for the family members “are remaining fairly isolated at home,” the insider said.

“Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect,” the source shared. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

“They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”