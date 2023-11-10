 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 10, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Kourtney Kardashian doing ‘amazing’ after ‘scariest’ pregnancy: ‘She's so grateful’

Kourtney Kardashian recently gave birth to her son Rocky following fetal surgery

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 10, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian doing ‘amazing’ after ‘scariest’ pregnancy: ‘Shes so grateful’
Kourtney Kardashian doing ‘amazing’ after ‘scariest’ pregnancy: ‘She's so grateful’

Kourtney Kardashian is over the moon after welcoming her baby boy with husband Travis Barker following the “scariest pregnancy” she has had.

The reality TV star went to the hospital a few days early before her due date as she did not want anything to go wrong amid complicated pregnancy.

However, the Blink 102 drummer was right by her side throughout the time she stayed at hospital to support her, revealed an insider to US Weekly.

“Kourtney went to the hospital days before she gave birth,” the insider said. “Kourtney and Travis were very nervous toward the end, this was the scariest pregnancy she has had.”

“Travis was right by her side supporting her,” the source added. “Both parents are feeling so very blessed to be new parents and are so grateful that Rocky Thirteen Barker is in this world!”

The couple is “doing amazing” since “bringing home their son,” another source shared. “They stayed in the hospital a few extra days because they wanted to play it extra safe after their health scare this summer.”

But Kourtney and Travis are not letting many people around their little bundle of joy except for the family members “are remaining fairly isolated at home,” the insider said.

“Of course, the family has seen him and they think he’s absolutely perfect,” the source shared. “All the kids are so excited to have a little brother, and they’re taking turns helping Kourtney and Travis out any way they can.”

“They’re so happy to be home where they can enjoy their privacy and just celebrate this new chapter. It’s a very happy time, and they feel beyond blessed.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce keen on keeping romance alive despite busy schedules
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson running for US president's office? video

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson running for US president's office?
Lynne Spears offers olive branch amidst Britney Spears' feud

Lynne Spears offers olive branch amidst Britney Spears' feud
Priscilla Presley's loyalty to ex-Elvis impacted relationship with Robert Kardashian video

Priscilla Presley's loyalty to ex-Elvis impacted relationship with Robert Kardashian
Prince Harry would always be 'welcomed' for King Charles 'celebrations'

Prince Harry would always be 'welcomed' for King Charles 'celebrations'
Meghan Markle 'imposter' sister Samantha Markle 'taught her to walk'

Meghan Markle 'imposter' sister Samantha Markle 'taught her to walk'
Robert De Niro's production company found guilty in former assistant's lawsuit

Robert De Niro's production company found guilty in former assistant's lawsuit
Reese Witherspoon's spokesperson rejects Kevin Costner romance rumours

Reese Witherspoon's spokesperson rejects Kevin Costner romance rumours
Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations

Russell Brand emerges in public amidst ongoing sexual assault allegations
Princess Diana 'ghost' to never leave King Charles, Camilla: 'Will always haunt'

Princess Diana 'ghost' to never leave King Charles, Camilla: 'Will always haunt'
Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial

Robert De Niro's trainer Daniel Harvey testifies in gender discrimination trial
Prince Harry looks glum after King Charles snubs him on 'birthday'

Prince Harry looks glum after King Charles snubs him on 'birthday'